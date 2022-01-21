AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia win first game by record 18-0 scoreline

The youngest Asian Cup team – Indonesia had no chance against the mighty Aussies, who from the very first minute had been dominating on the pitch.



The Australian side witnessed eight of their players adding to the total tally of 18 goals at the Mumbai Football Arena. With this, the Aussies have registered their biggest ever score-line in an Asian tournament.

The other big talking point from the match was Australian skipper Sam Kerr, who became the all-time leading goal-scorer in the country. Kerr scored a total of five goals to surpassed Tim Cahill and claimed the title for herself.

Kerr who has Indian roots, in the post-match conference said, "It's special to break the record but a bit more special to do it India. This is my first time playing here, and everyone has been very welcoming. I know I have a lot of fans in India, so it's very special."



Both Australia and Indonesia were headed against each other to play their first match of the Asian Cup 2022 tournament

In the first half of the match, Australia already had seven goals and added 11 more goals by the end of the match. Alongside Sam Kerr, Emily Van Egmond also scored a hat-trick, adding four goals to the team's total.

🚨FT | 🇦🇺 Australia 18 - 0 Indonesia 🇮🇩



Absolute dominance on display by the Matildas, as Sam Kerr levelled and broke the record of becoming the all-time highest scorer for 🇦🇺 in the same game! 🤩💯 #WAC2022 | #AUSvIDN pic.twitter.com/BYOYsjVjEN — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 21, 2022

The young Indonesia defence was put to test with almost their entire team pushed back to protect their post. They did get a few opportunities to themselves on the scoreboard, but couldn't find the back of the net.



Australia now leads the Group B table with 3 points, followed by the Philippines and Thailand who have 1 point each and Indonesia at the bottom who are yet to earn their first point of the tournament.