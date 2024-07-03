'I wasn’t buried, I was just planted': Ashutosh Mehta after serving suspension for doping

Indian footballer Ashutosh Mehta, who was banned for doping for two years, has claimed that he was unaware that the substance he consumed was against doping policies.

He is now trying to make a comeback to professional football since his two-year suspension ended last June.

Ashutosh played for ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) in the Indian Super League (ISL) and tested positive for morphine in a urine sample taken on February 8, 2022, in Goa during the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC in Bambolim.

This is to address all concerns and rumours that have surrounded by suspension over the last coupe of years . pic.twitter.com/9uIC1aRXPd — Ashutosh_mehta1 (@Ashutosh_mehta1) July 3, 2024

Recollection of the incident

Recalling the incident leading to his ban in a video on X, Ashutosh said, "I had consumed a prohibited substance unknowingly, which was provided to me by a trustworthy source for pain relief."

"I was unaware of its contents and believed the individual due to the relationship we shared in a sporting capacity. Unfortunately, it turned out to contain morphine, and I was suspended from football due to the anti-doping violation alleged against me,” he added.

Although Ashutosh took it up legally, it was of no use. "I fought the matter legally, but luck was not on my side. I even took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where a hearing was granted to me in July 2023, but the decision has still not been provided," he said.

Confidence in comeback

However, the Indian international, who represented the country in a game against Oman, is confident of bouncing back from his past blemishes.

He is now exuberant to play the sport he loves, saying, 'Putting everything aside, I am aiming to make a competitive return to the sport that I love and I haven’t stopped training for a single day. June 24 was the last day of the suspension imposed, and I am aiming to make a strong comeback."

He concluded by expressing his gratitude for the support he received, stating "Thank you to everyone who stood by me through this difficult time. Regardless of what is happening in your lives, keep working. No matter how you feel, keep working."

"To all my well-wishers, I wasn’t buried; I was just planted, and I am ready to play for each day that I couldn’t," he concluded.