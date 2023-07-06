Ashique Kuruniyan raises concerns over hosting Argentina, calls for grassroots development

Following the news of the potential visit of the Argentina national football team to Kerala, Indian international Ashique Kuruniyan hailing from Kerala, shared his concerns about the proposed event.

Talking about his experience before joining the national camp, Ashique said, "When I joined the national team camp months ago, coach Igor Štimac pointed out some of my weaknesses and emphasized the need for improvement. He advised me to practice at home and return. However, when I came back to the camp last month, he asked if I had been able to train. I had to express my disappointment and explain that due to the lack of proper grounds in my hometown of Malappuram, Kerala, I couldn't train as recommended. The only available grounds are 7-a-side facilities."

Ashique Kuruniyan (Image via AIFF)

Ashique expressed his concerns and highlighted the need to focus on providing basic facilities to players reacting to the news that the Kerala government plans to spend ₹36 crore to host the Argentina World Cup-winning team.



"If the intention is to truly support the growth of football in the state, then the first step should be to ensure that players have access to adequate training grounds," he said.

Indian national team head coach, Igor Stimac, supported Ashique's sentiments by commenting, "Well done, Ashique. This is how we support the growth of Indian football, rather than paying large sums to bring in big football countries for a 90-minute match. The time will come when we can play against them in significant tournaments."

Renowned Kerala and Indian football legend, I. M. Vijayan also expressed solidarity with Ashique's viewpoint. He stated, "What if Messi and the Argentine team do not come after we spend ₹36 crore? I agree with Ashique's stance. Instead, that money could be invested in grassroots football and the construction of more playing fields, allowing us to produce more Indian internationals. While I understand the fans' excitement about seeing Messi, we should consider the long-term benefits for Indian football and Kerala."

The opinions shared by Ashique, Igor Stimac, and I. M. Vijayan have sparked a conversation about the importance of investing in grassroots football development and infrastructure rather than solely focusing on hosting high-profile international matches.

While the potential visit of the Argentina national team to Kerala has generated excitement among football enthusiasts, these voices serve as a reminder to consider the broader impact on Indian football and the necessity of having very basic facilities for Kerala players.

Struggles of football clubs in Kerala

It is also crucial to remember the everyday struggles of teams like Gokulam Kerala FC and Kerala Blasters. While the Government of Kerala is ready to raise 36 crores for Argentina, Gokulam Kerala, the defending champions of the Indian Women's League, was on the verge of leaving the state after the Kozhikode corporation sent them a notice stating that they do not intend to extend the stadium lease contract.

We touchdown Kerala with trophy and the news waiting for us and players was not a congratulatory note from government but that we have no stadium to play. Great Policy decision! @pinarayivijayan @VABDURAHIMAN1 — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) May 28, 2023

Recently the Ernakulam sports federation was in the news for all the wrong reasons. P V Sreenijan MLA, who was the then president of the federation, locked out the kids and their parents who came to Kochi to attend the U-17 trials of Kerala Blasters. He was removed from his position two weeks ago, but ironically he's now the president of the Ernakulam Football Federation.

There were multiple complaints from teams and fans about the lack of infrastructure in Kerala during the Hero Super Cup, which was held in Kerala a few months ago.