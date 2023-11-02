Arsene Wenger to visit India to advance football development

Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, is scheduled to make an important visit to India from November 19 to 23, according to an announcement by Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

This visit follows Wenger's prior discussions with Chaubey and AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran in August in Australia. During their meeting in August, the focus was on the establishment of a central academy in India to boost football development in the country.

Chaubey expressed his gratitude to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for his deep commitment to Indian football. He confirmed the specific dates of Arsene Wenger's visit, marking it as a significant milestone in the development of football in India.

A big thank you to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for his keen interest in #IndianFootball

Via his office, we now hve confirmation on Arsène Wenger’s India visit fm 19-23 Nov

I wish to bring in ISL, ILeague club owners & football NGOs for a spl session hosted by @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/AOls2STx3a — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) November 1, 2023

The visit of the former Arsenal manager and his involvement in discussions about a central academy in India signals a positive step forward for the growth of football in the country.



Furthermore, the AIFF's technical committee praised the performance of the Indian men's team in the recent Asian Games, considering the circumstances, and acknowledged the federation's efforts in grassroots-level development by awarding them the AFC president's recognition bronze medal.

Wenger's visit is anticipated to provide further momentum to India's football development initiatives and strengthen FIFA's collaboration with the nation.