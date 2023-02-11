Arrest warrant against ex-Indian women's football coach Alex Ambrose

A Delhi court has issued an arrest warrant against Alex Ambrose in the sexual harassment case, the former coach of the Indian U-17 women's team who was sacked in July last year after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

According to the court website, the warrant is issued under Section 70 (compel the appearance or arrest of any person or search any place that the court requires) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The whole incident came to light during India's exposure trip to Norway last year and Alex Ambrose was called back immediately from the trip.



The criminal proceedings were started against Ambrose in July when he was accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to reports, a player complained against the coach after her roommate, a player on the squad, was missing from her dorm and she raised the issue with head coach Thomas Dennerby. There was a press release on the incident back then, but there have been no updates since July even though the release said that 'further action' would be taken against him.

Although Alex Ambrose denied any such allegation against him and sent a legal notice to the All India Football Federation for tarnishing his image.

Strong Action demanded against Ambrose

Indian women's football team captain Ashalata Devi has asked the authorities to take strong action against the accused. Voicing her opinion on Twitter, Ashalata Devi said, "Strong action should be taken against Alex Ambrose, so young girls feel they are safe and protected. Football has no place for any kind of harassment."

The court has scheduled 25th February as the next date of hearing in this case.