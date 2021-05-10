Football
ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya loses his mother to Covid
The shot-stopper's mother, Antara Bhattacharya, passed away on Monday morning after a two-week battle against the deadly virus.
In some unfortunate news, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya lost his mother Antara Bhattacharya to Covid-19 earlier this morning after a two-week battle.
The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian had taken to Facebook to inform everyone about his mother's fight against the deadly virus just four days back and now, according to news coming in from Kolkata, she has succumbed to it. Arindam was supposed to feature for ATK Mohun Bagan in their AFC Cup campaign but the tournament has now been postponed by the continental body following a Covid protocol breach by Bengaluru FC players in Maldives. Furthermore, the Green and Maroons themselves have two players who have tested positive, Prabir Das and Sk Sahil.
We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bhattacharya family and pray that Mrs. Bhattacharya's soul rests in peace.