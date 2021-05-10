ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya loses his mother to Covid

In some unfortunate news, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya lost his mother Antara Bhattacharya to Covid-19 earlier this morning after a two-week battle.

Huge loss for Arindam Da . We've tried our best . But we lost it . That's the medical treatment what we deserve? Sorry Jethima , You deserved better . May her soul rest in peace . Stay strong Everyone. — Shibam Das (@ShibamMedia) May 10, 2021

The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian had taken to Facebook to inform everyone about his mother's fight against the deadly virus just four days back and now, according to news coming in from Kolkata, she has succumbed to it. Arindam was supposed to feature for ATK Mohun Bagan in their AFC Cup campaign but the tournament has now been postponed by the continental body following a Covid protocol breach by Bengaluru FC players in Maldives. Furthermore, the Green and Maroons themselves have two players who have tested positive, Prabir Das and Sk Sahil.

