Argentina could potentially play Australia in Kerala: Reports

After a topsy-turvy saga, late last month, the news of Argentina playing an international friendly in Kerala in November was indeed confirmed.

And now, per media reports, Australia is being touted as the potential opposition for the reigning FIFA World Champions.

Kochi to host

The friendly is expected to be held at Kaloor Stadium in Kochi, replacing the earlier planned venue of Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Lionel Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, will captain the Argentine squad under manager Lionel Scaloni.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on November 15, with the match likely taking place anytime between November 12 and 18, according to local sports officials.

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman officially confirmed the tour, stating that Messi and the World Cup-winning Argentine side will visit the state during the FIFA International Window in November 2025. “Messi will come. Official confirmation has been received that the Qatar World Cup champions, including Messi, will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match,” he has previously announced on social media.

Messi returns after a decade

This visit marks Messi’s return to India after more than a decade. He last played in the country in 2011 when Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0 in a friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. In addition to Kerala, Messi will also tour Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi from December 13 to 15 as part of the ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’.

As part of the tour, under-14 football talents from across India will have the rare opportunity to train with Messi in Mumbai on December 14, providing aspiring players with an unforgettable experience.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Argentina might skip the Kerala visit, officials have now clarified that the team is confirmed to play in the state, promising an exciting event for local football fans.