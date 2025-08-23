Lionel Messi's Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala this november

After weeks of speculation, it is now official: Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, will play an international friendly in Kerala this November. The confirmation came from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in its latest announcement.

The fixture is scheduled during the FIFA international window from November 10 to 18, 2025, and Kochi is widely expected to be the host city, though the opponent is yet to be revealed.

The Kerala match will be part of Argentina’s two-match friendly calendar at the end of the year. The team will first play in the United States between October 6 and 14, with details about opponents and venues still to be confirmed.

The second set of fixtures will take place in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala during the November window, with the AFA stating that final announcements regarding stadiums and rivals will be made closer to the dates.

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also shared the news on social media, calling it an important moment for the state. He said fans will get a rare opportunity to see Lionel Messi and his teammates live in action. The minister did not disclose who Argentina will face but noted the strong following the team enjoys in Kerala.

Messi is coming...



Official confirmation has been received via official mail that the Argentina team, which won the Qatar World Cup, including Lionel Messi, will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match during the November 2025 FIFA International Window.

Talks between the state government and the AFA had earlier stalled due to contractual delays and financial issues, creating doubts about the visit. With sponsorship support and arrangements now finalized, the match has been confirmed.

The AFA has previously acknowledged the support it receives from Kerala, especially after the team’s World Cup triumph in Qatar, when messages of celebration from the state were widely shared.

The upcoming match also marks Argentina’s return to India after 14 years. Their only previous visit came in 2011, when Messi led the side against Venezuela in a friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The Kerala fixture, with Messi still part of the squad, is expected to generate strong interest both in the state and across the country.

India has hosted exhibition matches and international stars before, but the arrival of a reigning world champion team is rare. For Argentina, the visit is part of their effort to expand global fan engagement by playing in regions outside traditional football centres, with South Asia and Africa included in their schedule.

If the match is held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, it is expected to draw a full house. Ticket details are yet to be announced.