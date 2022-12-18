Argentina become first non-European World Cup champions since 2002

Argentina ended more than one long wait by beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night. For one, Lionel Messi's wait to be anointed the greatest of all time came to an end. As did Argentina's bid to win another World Cup title after 1978 under Mario Kempes and in 1986 under Diego Maradona.

However, there was another inter-continental rivalry that had a definitive chapter written on Sunday. This is the first time since the 2002 World Cup which Brazil won - incidentally, the last time the tournament had been held in Asia - that a South American team has won.

In the 16 years in the middle, the World Cup title had remained a European domain. This period even saw three all-European finals.

1986 🏆🇦🇷🏆 2022 pic.twitter.com/KQQpIJrb2d — Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2022

World Cup Champions

1930 - Uruguay

1934 - Italy

1938 - Italy

1950 - Uruguay

1954 - West Germany

1958 - Brazil

1962 - Brazil

1966 - England

1970 - Brazil

1974 - West Germany

1978 - Argentina

1982 - Italy

1986 - Argentina

1990 - West Germany

1994 - Brazil

1998 - France

2002 - Brazil

2006 - Italy

2010 - Spain

2014 - Germany

2018 - France

2022 - Argentina