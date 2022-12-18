Football
Argentina become first non-European World Cup champions since 2002
By beating France in the 2022 World Cup final, Argentina have ended 16 years of European domination on the podium.
Argentina ended more than one long wait by beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night. For one, Lionel Messi's wait to be anointed the greatest of all time came to an end. As did Argentina's bid to win another World Cup title after 1978 under Mario Kempes and in 1986 under Diego Maradona.
However, there was another inter-continental rivalry that had a definitive chapter written on Sunday. This is the first time since the 2002 World Cup which Brazil won - incidentally, the last time the tournament had been held in Asia - that a South American team has won.
In the 16 years in the middle, the World Cup title had remained a European domain. This period even saw three all-European finals.
World Cup Champions
1930 - Uruguay
1934 - Italy
1938 - Italy
1950 - Uruguay
1954 - West Germany
1958 - Brazil
1962 - Brazil
1966 - England
1970 - Brazil
1974 - West Germany
1978 - Argentina
1982 - Italy
1986 - Argentina
1990 - West Germany
1994 - Brazil
1998 - France
2002 - Brazil
2006 - Italy
2010 - Spain
2014 - Germany
2018 - France
2022 - Argentina