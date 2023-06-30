Argentina expressed interest in playing in Kerala, says sports minister

The Argentina national football team has expressed their interest in visiting Kerala to play a match, Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman told Manorama.

This development comes after the Sports Minister of Kerala, V Abdurahiman, publicly stated his desire to host the Argentine team in the state.

"Argentina is one of the best football teams in the world, and Brazil is another one. We have the facilities to host world-class teams. Messi and Argentina have a huge fan following in Kerala. The managers of the Argentina Football team have expressed their interest in coming and playing in Kerala. AIFF has also communicated to us that they will help us. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is someone who likes to give importance to Football," the minister told the daily.

V Abdurahiman(image via The Hindu)

Earlier this month, there were reports about the All India Football Federation (AIFF) clarifying that they had not received an official proposal from the Argentina Football Federation regarding a game against India. However, the AIFF confirmed that they had been approached with an inquiry about sponsorship for a match against a neutral opponent.

Taking note of this, Minister V Abdurahiman promptly expressed his interest in bringing the Argentina national team to Kerala. He mentioned that the state would make efforts to raise the necessary funds, which are estimated to be around 40 crores, to facilitate the visit.

"The amount looks bigger when you look at it that way; it is an achievable amount. That won't be a problem. We will take necessary steps for it once we get an official letter from Argentina," added the minister.

The news has sparked enthusiasm among football enthusiasts in Kerala, which has a strong football culture and passionate fans. While no official communication has taken place between the Argentina Football Federation and the Kerala Sports Ministry, the 'interest expressed by the Argentine team' has created optimism for a potential visit. If the proposal materializes, it would be a significant sporting event for Kerala and an exciting opportunity for football fans across India.

The prospect of witnessing renowned Argentine players, including the likes of Lionel Messi, playing in Kerala has generated excitement among sports enthusiasts nationwide.