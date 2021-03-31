Who is Apuia Ralte? 10 things to know about ISL's Emerging Player of the Season

NorthEast United had a very promising Indian Super League (ISL) campaign in the 2020-21 season. Under Gerard Nus and then Khalid Jamil, the Highlanders managed to surprise a lot of people as they strung together a number of impressive displays on the way to only their second playoff appearance. One player who was at the heart of it all was young midfielder Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte. In this column, we are going to take a look at the youngster's story so far and try to understand what makes him so special.

Where is he from, and what is his family background?



Apuia was born on 17 October 2000 in the city of Aizawl in Mizoram. The only earning member in his family is his father who works as a butcher. Even then, his parents have always supported his passion for football and been there for him throughout. When did he start playing football? He started playing football at the tender age of 6. His first big break arrived when he was selected to play in his school team for the U14 Subroto Cup, which is probably the biggest inter-school football competition in the country. Who are his idols in football? Young Apuia is an ardent FC Barcelona and Aizawl FC fan. His favourite footballer is Lionel Messi while closer home, he idolizes former East Bengal and current Real Kashmir midfielder Lalrindika Ralte, also from Mizoram. What other sports is he into? When he was young, Apuia used to play basketball alongside football and was keenly interested in the sport. He is also an avid gamer and spends much of his free time with his gaming console, a trait that is shared by most footballers all around the world.

Apuia's senior team debut bore an uncanny similarity with his U17 debut, calm, composed and breathing life into India's midfield.#IndianFootball https://t.co/smYMBU51wN — Sagnik Kundu (@whynotsagnik) March 25, 2021

Which clubs has he played for?

Apuia was picked up by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy U18 team ahead of the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 where he was one of India's eye-catching performers. Thereafter, he joined Indian Arrows during the 2017-18 I-League season and featured twice that term. Next season though, he made as many as 11 appearances for the developmental side and it was then that he was noticed by NorthEast officials. Apuia moved on to the ISL outfit ahead of the 2019-20 season and immediately established himself as a starter. There has been no looking back since. What are some of his qualities as a player? Tough in body and mind, relentless, forward-looking and with an inexhaustible engine, that is how most people would describe Apuia, the player. However, with time he has improved other aspects of his game like his passing accuracy, ability to compete against more physical players and game-reading. The bottom-line being that Apuia is one of those players who covers every blade of grass on a football pitch and is a dream for any coach. How are his statistics for ISL 2020-21? In the season just gone by, the 20-year-old midfielder featured in every game for his side. He notched up an impressive 74.5% passing accuracy on average in each game and had well over a thousand touches of the ball. He also scored an absolutely world class long-range goal that will be remembered for a long time. Defensively he wasn't a stooge either. He has 93 tackles, 46 interceptions, 23 clearances and 23 blocks to show for his efforts and was also extremely disciplined throughout, having seen just one yellow card. What were his notable achievements this season? During the U17 World Cup, Apuia was the only player from Mizoram to feature in the Indian squad. While that might have been quite an achievement on its own, this season has seen him capture the imagination of the Indian football fans like never before. He became the youngest captain in the history of the ISL when he led NorthEast United in their draw against FC Goa in December. What's more, he won the man of the match award in the same game. As if that wasn't enough, his consistent performances throughout the campaign saw him being honoured with the Emerging Player of the Season award.

