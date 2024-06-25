ISL Transfers: Apuia Ralte signs five-year deal with Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG, on Tuesday, announced the signing of Mumbai City FC's central midfielder Apuia 'Lalengmawia' Ralte.

The footballer from Mizoram, who rose through the ranks by playing for India's age group teams, signed a five-year contract with the Kolkata-based club.

By signing the 23-year-old Apuia, Mohun Bagan SG, who won the Indian Super League (ISL) last season, strengthened their midfield.

Apuia cleared the medical test in Kolkata on Monday before signing the contract.

Talking about his latest recruit, Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina said, "Apuia is a great reinforcement for our midfield. He has been an important player in the league in recent seasons, becoming an important player as a defensive midfielder in the Indian national team as well. It will help us generate internal competition that will improve team performance."

Apuia, meanwhile, is delighted to join the legacy club.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a club that holds a special place in Indian football history," he said.

"I am eager to work hard, learn from my coaches and teammates, and contribute my best to help Mohun Bagan SG achieve its goals. I am grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to step onto the field and give my all for the club and its passionate supporters," he added.

Apuia, who had joined Mumbai City in August 2021 from North East United FC, scored six goals in 81 appearances and provided two assists across all competitions.

He won the ISL Shield with Mumbai City in the 2022-23 season followed by the ISL Cup recently in 2024.

Although Mohun Bagan SG did not disclose the details of the deal, earlier it was reported that Mohun Bagan agreed to the buy-out clause in his contract. Apuia’s release clause in the contract with Mumbai City was set at approximately INR 1.6 crore, inclusive of taxes.