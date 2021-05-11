Red Devils' fans have experience of a lifetime at Apollo Tyres and Manchester United Virtual Matchday

Earlier this month, over 12,000 Red Devils received the opportunity of a lifetime at the Apollo Tyres Virtual Matchday – a first of its kind event that gave fans a behind the scenes look into Manchester United's build-up to a match.



The Virtual Matchday featured club legend Wes Brown and former United kitman Albert Morgan who interacted with the fans and gave them personal insights into matchday preparations. Wes Brown, who played under Sir Alex Ferguson, broke down each element of the matchday preparation through personal experiences from his playing days. The event was hosted by stand-up comedian and huge Manchester United fan Azeem Banatwalla.

Azeem Banatwalla, Wes Brown and Albert Morgan in conversation



Albert Morgan, interacting with fans from the Indian subcontinent for the first time, talked about how Sir Alex Ferguson handled the team, about the myth of his 'hair-dryer temperament' and how the Scotsman was a master of psychology. Alongside Wes Brown, the former kitman recalled some of his fondest and some not-so-fond memories including the infamous grey kit incident.



Another club legend Mike Phelan, who is currently the Assistant Manager of Manchester United, took fans through the team's never-seen-before matchday routine in detail – right from the team selection, to what the coaches are discussing on the sidelines, to what happens after a match. Casey Stoney, Head Coach of the women's team, spoke about leadership, and the impact of football off the field. Manchester United's Head of Athletic Performance Richard Hawkins shared some brilliant insights on how the first team — the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and others — train before each game, how they prepare to take on an opposition, and then how the players recover after a grueling match.

Fans interacting LIVE with club legend Wes Brown

Dennis Irwin gave the fans a virtual tour of Old Trafford — a stadium that many footballers dream of playing at and many fans dream of being at. As the conversation veered towards matchday rituals and experiences watching matches at Old Trafford, it delighted and encouraged the fans who were a part of the live show.



To interact with club legends Wes Brown and Albert Morgan in an intimate setting, and learn so much about their favourite club Manchester United, who could say no to that? If you have missed watching it LIVE, you can still watch it now, head over to our YouTube Channel..!



