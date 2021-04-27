Apollo Tyres and Manchester United set to provide fans with a Virtual Matchday experience

English Premier League's 2020-21 season so far has been for many reasons a season like no other. The raging Covid-19 pandemic has meant that fans haven't been able to attend games live and cheer their favourite teams. That, in turn, has led to limited access to the club, as well as players, with much of the usual banter of the fans restricted to social media.



Ahead of the all-important clash with arch-rivals Liverpool on the Sunday, May 2, Apollo Tyres and Manchester United will be providing a few lucky Red Devils the opportunity to get up close and personal with a Manchester United legend live! The fans will also receive some fascinating insights on the actual matchday preparations at Old Trafford through a virtual fan engagement session featuring the likes of first team assistant coach Mike Phelan and former first team kit man Albert Morgan.





In what is going to be a wholesome experience for the fans, the select few will get a chance to experience a pre-recorded tour of the Theatre of Dreams, learn more about matchday traditions from club staff, in addition to interacting with personalities from the club who know the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes on matchday! For those fans who are not able to get a coveted spot in the live interaction, the event will also be broadcast live on our Facebook and YouTube channels.



The Virtual Matchday experience, is part of a series of activities by Apollo Tyres to bring fans closer to Manchester United. Manchester United's Official Global Tyre Partner, Apollo Tyres has conducted the 'Matchday With….' series featuring pre-match fan interactions with various club legends over the season. Apollo Tyres also initiated the 'United We Play' programme to support young Indian footballers and provide them a platform to showcase their abilities. 5 lucky fans will get to participate in the Virtual Matchday experience through a 'Spot The Ball' contest, the details of which will be announced on the ApolloXSports Twitter and Instagram handles.