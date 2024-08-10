Anwar Ali receives NOC, returns to Delhi FC amid ongoing transfer dispute

Indian football team defender Anwar Ali has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and has returned to Delhi FC.

Following the termination, Ali had been on the verge of a permanent move to East Bengal.

According to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player Status Committee, "The player (Anwar Ali) has terminated his contract and has admittedly already returned to Delhi FC, and thereafter signed with Emami East Bengal Football Club."

However, Ali's registration with East Bengal or any other club remains under scrutiny and is subject to the final order of the ongoing dispute.

The AIFF's Player Status Committee is set to make a final decision, with the next hearing scheduled for August 22 at 5 PM.

Any club interested in acquiring Anwar Ali will have to proceed with caution, as the outcome of the case could have serious repercussions.

Should the final ruling go against the player or any interested club, there is a risk of a transfer ban and a potential monetary fine.

The uncertainty surrounding Ali's registration could impact not only his career but also any club looking to secure his services.

Ali's loan deal with Mohun Bagan was terminated due to the new FIFA regulations that render any loan longer than one year invalid.

◾️ East Bengal and Delhi FC have requested a 10-day extension to submit documents for Anwar Ali's transfer.

Initially set for five years, the agreement was canceled after one year in compliance with these rules.



