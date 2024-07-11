Anwar Ali set to join East Bengal permanently, pending AIFF decision

Anwar Ali, the promising young defender, is set to make a permanent move to East Bengal from Delhi FC, pending approval from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The move hinges on the termination of Ali's loan agreement between himself, Delhi FC, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a decision that will be adjudicated by the AIFF's Player Status Committee (PSC).

Ali's loan stint with Mohun Bagan was abruptly cut short due to recent amendments in FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), which came into effect on July 1, 2022.

Anwar Ali’s loan agreement with Mohun Bagan has been terminated due to the new FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP).#IndianFootball⚽️https://t.co/5n0o7jwl2V — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) July 10, 2024

These regulations render any loan arrangement exceeding one year invalid under the new guidelines, however the five year long loan deal was recognized by AIFF.



Initially contracted for a five-year period, Ali's loan agreement with Mohun Bagan was affected by the regulatory changes after just one year, prompting its cancellation in adherence to the updated rules.

The revised FIFA regulations are designed to foster the development of young talents, promote fairness in competitive opportunities, and discourage clubs from stockpiling players.

They stipulate a minimum loan duration aligned with registration periods and a maximum loan term capped at one year.

The forthcoming decision by the AIFF's Player Status Committee will be pivotal in determining Ali's future, as East Bengal awaits the outcome with anticipation.