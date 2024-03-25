'Our aim is to get three points', Blue Tigers defender Anwar Ali on the clash against Afghanistan

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan is slated for tomorrow at Guwahati, with India looking to snatch all three points inorder to qualify for the next round.

The Bridge sat down for an exclusive interview with Anwar Ali , the esteemed defender of the Blue Tigers. Addressing the absence of Sandesh Jhingan due to injury, Ali stressed the collective responsibility within the team.

"Injuries are part of the game. Pa ji (Jhingan) is injured, and whoever plays in his place will give a 100% performance. Everyone will give their all in their position," he remarked.

Defender Anwar Ali is back in the starting lineup after 6 months, last time he started against Lebanon Merdeka Cup in October 2023#IndianFootball #AFGIND pic.twitter.com/uszdv4GU4K — Football_india_ (@Footballindia01) March 21, 2024

Reflecting on India's performance in the previous match against Afghanistan where they failed to score a goal, Anwar Ali emphasized the team's reliance on the coach's strategy. "The strategy depends on the coach. The coach guides us, and we follow that guidance. We can't say that we only focus on crosses and such. The coach checks the details, and we train according to that," he said.



As the iconic Sunil Chhetri gears up for his 150th game, Anwar paid tribute to the veteran's influence, labeling him a legend for Indian football. "He is a legend of our game, a legend for all in India. We want him to play for a long time," he emphasized.

On the significance of securing victory against Afghanistan after dropping points in the away leg, Anwar expressed the team's determination to secure three points in the upcoming fixture. "Every match is important. In the last game, we couldn't get three points, but the positive thing to take forward is the clean sheet. In the next match, our aim is to get three points," he added.

Regarding the challenges posed by varying weather conditions, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Ali remained undeterred. "Weather can change anywhere. It's hot there, and predictability is low. Whatever the weather, we will give our 100%," he said.

Ali called upon the fans to rally behind the team, emphasizing the pivotal role their support plays in motivating the players. "We want the fans to support us because the support they give us motivates us. Here in Guwahati, please come to the stadium and support us," he stated.

Delving into his personal journey, Ali acknowledged the role of his father in shaping his footballing career. "The struggle has been ongoing since childhood. My father played football, and because of him, I got into football. If he didn't play, I might not be here," he said.

Finally, Ali revealed his admiration for Sergio Ramos, highlighting the impact of the Spanish defender on his own style of play.

With the Blue Tigers gearing up for a crucial encounter, Anwar Ali's insights offer a glimpse into the team's mindset as they aim to secure victory on home turf.