Anwar Ali's contract with Mohun Bagan terminated due to FIFA regulations

Anwar Ali’s loan agreement with Mohun Bagan has been terminated due to new FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP).

The regulations, which came into effect on July 1, 2022, deem any loan longer than one year as invalid.

Anwar Ali’s loan duration with Mohun Bagan was initially set for five years, but after one year, the agreement has been canceled in compliance with the new rules.

As a result, Anwar will be reintegrated into Delhi FC and is now looking forward to returning to the Indian Super League (ISL) on a permanent transfer, with two of the league's biggest clubs vying for his signature, as per Ranjit Bajaj who took it to Twitter to share the news.

The FIFA rule aims to develop young players, promote competitive balance, and prevent the hoarding of players by clubs. It stipulates a minimum loan duration, being the interval between two registration periods, and a maximum loan duration of one year.

Before joining Mohun Bagan, Anwar Ali was on loan with FC Goa from Delhi FC.