Antonio Habas: 'The future stars of Indian football play in the Reliance Foundation Development League'

The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2024 has reached a pivotal moment as the Regional Qualifiers conclude, paving the way for an intense National Group Stage. This will take place across the four centres, i.e. Mumbai, Kozhikode, Delhi, and Goa from April 12-26 with 20 teams from eight zones, the stage is set for a thrilling display of talent and skill. Five teams are slotted in each group and they will battle it out across 40 games to make it to the National Championships that will host four clubs.

Indian Super League coaches, including Antonio Habas, Head Coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have emphasized the crucial role played by RFDL in shaping the future of Indian football. Habas highlighted the league's impact on the scouting network, underscoring the importance of investing in youth development initiatives like RFDL.

“Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) is very important because we need the academy and the young players for our first team. We need to invest in these projects, as the foundations of the game are important for me. The players become better technically because of such initiatives. Giving players game-time is especially very important. Exposing youngsters directly to the first-team is not good, so they need tournaments such as the RFDL. We have people who scout for every RFDL game as the future of Indian football is playing in this tournament,” said Antonio Habas.



The Regional Qualifiers showcased the depth of talent across various regions, with teams demonstrating remarkable skill and determination to secure their spot in the National Group Stage. From Mizoram to Mumbai, Goa to Meghalaya-Assam, young footballers displayed their potential, setting the stage for an exciting phase of the tournament.

Among the qualified clubs who topped the table from their regions include ISL clubs Bengaluru FC, East Bengal FC, Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC along with a young Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) unit. The league has yet again been headlined by the aspirational and exposure led vision that it offers to teams and players who do not get enough game time against some of the best clubs across the country.

In each of the regions, there have inspirational stories led by the qualifications of teams like Muthoot FA, Pax of Nagoa, Adamas United SA, Roots FC, Parrapur FC, Home Missions FC and Mighty Young Joe GMSC in addition to Delhi FC and Dempo SC, who have outplayed their counterparts, which includes some of the ISL clubs, showcasing the vast competitiveness, inclusivity and opportunity offered by RFDL.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the young talents who have the opportunity to shine on a national stage. RFDL remains committed to its mission of nurturing young talent and fostering the growth of football at the youth level, ensuring a bright future for Indian football.

Catch the region-wise standings here. The matches will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Reliance Foundation Youth Sports