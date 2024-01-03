Antonio Habas returns to helm as Mohun Bagan SG's interim head coach, replacing Juan Ferrando

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has officially confirmed the departure of head coach Juan Ferrando, on Wednesday. The club has appointed seasoned tactician Antonio Habas to take charge of the team, marking a full-circle return for the coach.

Ferrando, who took the reins from Habas in 2021, guided Mohun Bagan SG to victory in the Durand Cup 2023-24 and the Indian Super League 2022-23. However, recent performances have raised concerns, with a notable decline in results since November. The team's early exit from the AFC Cup group stages and three consecutive losses in the ISL have prompted the management to make a swift decision.

For the ISL Cup win, for the Durand Cup win, for the numerous memories, thank you Juan!#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/epkYctazOC — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) January 3, 2024

Antonio Habas, who previously held the position before Ferrando, boasts an impressive track record as the first manager in the Indian Super League to clinch the title twice. His return to Mohun Bagan Super Giant is met with anticipation, as fans hope for a revival of the team's form under his leadership.



The decision comes at a crucial juncture, just ahead of the upcoming Super Cup, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the team's prospects in the tournament. Mohun Bagan Super Giant supporters will undoubtedly be watching closely as the club embarks on this coaching transition, eager to witness the impact of Habas's return on the team's performance.