Fixture congestion, injuries, and brutal group: Anthony Andrews on East Bengal’s AWCL test

When East Bengal FC sealed their berth in the AFC Women's Champions League 2025-26 group stage last month, it was already a landmark moment for Indian women's football.

For Anthony Andrews, qualification to the AFC Women's Champions League group stage is more than just another line in the club’s history.

"This is something we really wanted for the fans and for the community," he said, moments after East Bengal were drawn into Group B. "It's a proud moment, because the country has always supported us from everywhere."

The pride, however, is accompanied by pragmatism.

East Bengal have been dropped into a group that includes Wuhan Jiangda – the defending champions – Iranian powerhouse Bam Khatoon, and Uzbekistan’s Nasaf.

In an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, Andrews spoke about the challenge of facing some of Asia's most defensively disciplined sides, his concerns about the tournament clashing with the Indian Women's League (IWL), and the emotions of seeing East Bengal fans rally behind their women’s team.

Wrestling with defensive walls

"We are placed in a very good group," Andrews said, almost wryly.

"I believe we are going to have some quality game time ahead of us. It won't be easy. Every opponent has their own strength. But we will prepare truly and step onto the pitch to give everything we can. Our first encounter is with Bam Khatoon, and we will go one game at a time. We will approach fearlessly, yet respectfully," he added.

Andrews knows the reputations that precede his opponents.

Bam Khatoon, essentially the Iranian national team in club colours, are drilled in low-block defending and rapid counterattacks.

Wuhan, technically accomplished and tactically adaptable, proved last season that they could smother even superior opposition enroute to the title.

Nasaf have built a similar reputation in Uzbekistan, solid, structured, difficult to break down.

"They were indeed defensive last edition," Andrews acknowledged. "But you also have to see against whom.

"Wuhan made sure they were compact against stronger opponents. Against us, I expect a different style but they will keep their shape. For us, it's all about patience in breaking lines and ensuring every move has purpose. Otherwise, losing possession in front of them… they can hurt us," he added.

He stressed the need to back experience. Several of his players have already faced Bam Khatoon, and he himself knows the Iranian champions well from previous editions.

"It's about holding our nerves, waiting for the right opportunity to move forward," he said. "We need to prepare ourselves, get certain things right, and then take it one game at a time."

Timing headaches and injury concerns

The tactical puzzle is tough enough. The calendar makes it brutal.

The AWCL will begin just as the Indian Women’s League (IWL) is expected to start in November, with two FIFA international breaks further cluttering the window.

For a squad that has already been stretched thin, Andrews admitted the scheduling is his "biggest worry."

"Honestly, it's very concerning," he said. "In the preliminary round, we suffered a lot because national team players came back injured.

"Some haven't even fully recovered from then. And if the IWL starts in November as expected, with international breaks also happening, it will be very difficult for us as a club. We might not even have enough fit players to travel," he added.

Andrews revealed that player welfare has already forced tough decisions.

"Our priority has been to take care of them. Right now, we've given them a break to recover, and we are monitoring injuries closely. But this is why I hope the concerned persons, the federation, everybody, look into this seriously and give us time to prepare."

The fans’ fight to watch

If the club has been battling on the pitch and in the physio’s room, the fans have been waging their own fight online.

During the preliminary round, East Bengal’s supporters were scrambling for unofficial streams, desperate not to miss a minute.

In men's football, this would be routine. For a women's qualifier, it felt like a cultural shift.

"It's a mixed feeling," Andrews admitted. "But I'm proud of it. Fans are fighting to watch women’s football.

"They are putting effort into creating streams, sharing links, and making sure it reaches people. It’s not in our control, but the effort they make shows people care. That makes us happy," he added.

East Bengal’s debut in Group B will be against Bam Khatoon, as stern a test as they could have drawn. Wuhan loom later, their title defence beginning against India's newest continental entrants.

For Andrews, the path is clear.

"We will prepare with discipline and compete with passion. We respect our opponents, we respect our fans, and we will play with pride," he concluded.

For a coach juggling fixture congestion, injury lists, and a brutal draw, it is both a mantra and a necessity.