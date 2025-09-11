East Bengal drawn in Group B of AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26

East Bengal FC have been drawn in Group B of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26, where they will face Wuhan Jiangda WFC (China), Bam Khatoon FC (Iran), and PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan) in the group stage scheduled between November 9 and 23.

The draw, held on Thursday, featured 12 clubs split across four groups. Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (China), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (Vietnam), and ISPE WFC (Myanmar) were confirmed as host clubs for the group stage. East Bengal will play their group matches in Wuhan.

East Bengal’s road to the group stage

The Kolkata side sealed qualification last month by topping Group E in the preliminary stage in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

After opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC — courtesy of a strike from Ugandan forward Fazila Ikwaput, the Red and Gold Brigade held Hong Kong China’s Kitchee SC to a 1-1 draw. Sangita Basfore scored in the ninth minute of that match, ensuring East Bengal secured the point they needed.

This will be only the second edition of the AFC Women’s Champions League, which debuted last season. Odisha FC represented India in the inaugural edition, advancing to the group stage before bowing out.

East Bengal’s qualification marks back-to-back appearances for Indian clubs on Asia’s biggest women’s football stage.

Group B challenges

Group B has thrown East Bengal into a tough mix of continental rivals. Wuhan Jiangda WFC, the Chinese champions and tournament hosts, bring a strong pedigree and home advantage.

Bam Khatoon FC, Iran’s leading women’s club, and Uzbekistan’s PFC Nasaf complete the group, ensuring a challenging campaign for Anthony Andrews’ side.