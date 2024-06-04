Anil Kamat, senior AIFF official, passes away at 70

Anil Kamat, Assistant General Secretary and Director of Competitions, All India Football Federation, passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 70.

Having been associated with the AIFF for nearly 25 years, Kamat was famous for identifying and promoting many talented footballers over the years.

He hailed from Goa, in particular, a small village called Chinchinim, and was a bachelor.

Assistant General Secretary and Director of Competitions Anil Kamat passes away 🥀#IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 4, 2024

He was associated with football from his earlier days and was an official with CRC Chinchinim and Salcete Football Club. He was also a former Executive Committee Member and Joint-Secretary of the Goa Football Association.



President of the AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey offered his condolences. "I am truly saddened by Anil Kamat's demise. In Anil Ji's death, Indian Football's structure has lost a pillar that will be hard to replace," he said.

"His deep knowledge of football and its management was an asset for Indian football at both domestic and international level. My heart goes out to his family at this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Acting General Secretary M Satyanarayan said, "Personally, I have lost a great friend and a person who always guided me with finer points of competition organisation and match operations, which was his forte."

"May his soul rest in peace. He was truly one of the most loved and most respected persons in the Football House," he added.

The Indian senior men's team, who are currently training in Kolkata, observed a minute of silence in memory of Kamat during Tuesday evening's session of practice.