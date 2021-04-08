ISL: Jamshedpur FC looking to sign former Kerala Blasters defender Anas Edathodika

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC are looking to bring in former Kerala Blasters and India defender Anas Edathodika ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to a report by Goal.



The 34-year-old centre-back, who was born in Kerala's Malappuram, first joined the Tuskers from Jamshedpur in 2018 before then moving on to the erstwhile ATK the following season. However, he managed to start just seven games at ATK during the 2019-20 campaign before being released by the club last year. Since then, he has reportedly rebuffed interest from a number of I-League clubs, choosing to play for an ISL club instead. And after a year of sitting out completely, it looks like the defender is finally getting his wish fulfilled.

Anas brings with him bags of domestic as well as international experience. He has previously played in the ISL for Delhi Dynamos as well, apart from the clubs mentioned above. Having also featured for Mohun Bagan, Pune FC and Mumbai FC in the I-League, he is someone who is well-travelled and knows what is required to slot into a settled side. He also has more than 20 appearances for India at the senior level, further establishing his credentials as the solid defensive head that the Men of Steel need after an inconsistent 2020-21 ISL campaign.

Another interesting piece of trivia is that the experienced stopper was the first player to be picked up during the 2017-18 player draft by Jamshedpur FC, essentially making him the first ever player for the club. It is therefore going to be a homecoming of sorts if and when this deal goes through with talks supposedly at an advanced stage right now.