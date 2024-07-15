Allegations of transfer interference surface against Indian Women's team coach

Serious allegations have emerged against Chaoba Devi, the head coach of the Indian women's national football team, involving her role in player transfers.

Chaoba Devi, who also coaches the Indian Women's League team Kickstart FC, is accused of exerting undue influence on player signings, raising significant concerns about a conflict of interest.

Multiple clubs have worried about Chaoba Devi's involvement in the transfer market.

"We have lost a couple of our key players. The coach is asking them not to sign for us if they want to keep their place in the national team," a club official told The Bridge on condition of anonymity.

"We are losing our players, and we are also unable to make good signings because of the coach's influence. It's very concerning," the official further added.

Coach Chaoba Devi Reflects on India’s Promising Future in Women’s Football and International Matches.#IndianFootball⚽️ #bluetigresses pic.twitter.com/GxRaxzoZu4 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 4, 2024

Chaoba Devi's dual role has been contentious since she was appointed the national team head coach.



Critics argued that her position with Kickstart FC would lead to conflicts of interest, compromising her ability to make unbiased decisions for the national team.

These latest developments appear to validate those concerns.

Appointed as the replacement for Thomas Dennerby, Chaoba Devi has faced scrutiny for her alleged involvement in player transfers and the team's performance under her leadership.