Indian Football 2024-25 season to kick off in July

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) made a series of major announcements on Tuesday regarding the upcoming 2024-25 season calendar. Here are the key highlights of the changes.

Unlike the previous seasons where the Durand Cup commenced in August, the 2024-25 season will witness an early start with the prestigious tournament scheduled to begin in July. This shift marks a departure from the norm and sets the stage for an exciting kickoff to the football season in India. The tentative dates for the Durand Cup will be July 26th - 31st August.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT SEASON 2024-25



𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 ⤵️



👉🏼 #IndianFootball competition calendar ‘24-25 to begin with Durand Cup in July.



👉🏼 A nine month window for AIFF Youth Leagues U13 / U15 / U17.



👉🏼 ISL, I-League and Super Cup to run concurrently.



👉🏼 IWL 1 gets 6… pic.twitter.com/yqoUnojTxf — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 6, 2024

In a bid to foster the development of young talents across the country, the AIFF has allocated a nine-month window for the AIFF Youth Leagues in the U13, U15, and U17 categories.



One of the most significant changes announced is the decision to run the Indian Super League (ISL), I-League, and Super Cup concurrently from the next season onwards. This strategic shift aims to streamline the football calendar and ensure a seamless flow of top-tier football action throughout the season. Additionally, it eliminates the previous challenges faced by I-League clubs in participating in the Super Cup, which often clashed with their budgets.

The Super Cup/ Federation Cup is set to kickoff on October 1st, to a possible run extending to 15th May 2025.

The Indian Women's League (IWL) 1 is set to receive a substantial boost with a six-month window allocated for the competition. This extended duration provides female footballers with more opportunities to compete at the highest level and underscores the growing emphasis on women's football in India. Moreover, discussions regarding relegation and promotion between IWL 1 and 2 hint at further structural changes aimed at enhancing the women's football ecosystem in the country. Both IWL and I-League to run from mid-october to April.