Alen Deory's fight to preserve his football dream

Alen Deory, one of the best talent from Assam who left a significant mark during the inaugural season of the Indian Super League (ISL), has recently made a plea on Milaap for assistance amidst a series of challenges that have put his career and life in jeopardy.

Alen Deory, alongside Durga Bodo and Halicharan Narzary, stood out as shining stars from Assam, earning the rare opportunity to showcase their skills in the prestigious Indian Super League.

Particularly, Alen and Durga's association with North East United FC, based in Guwahati, propelled them into the spotlight, garnering popularity and support from the masses. Durga, an experienced player, and Alen, an 18-year-old budding talent laden with expectations, embodied the victory of passion and determination over adversity.

Alen Deory(Image via Alen)

Coming from humble beginnings where his father worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in bustling Guwahati, Alen's football journey was marked by an unbreakable bond with his father.



Reflecting on his upbringing, Alen talks in an exclusive interview with The Bridge, "My father always took me to the football field for training. His love for football ignited my dream of becoming one of the nation's finest footballers, bringing pride to my country through my on-field performance."

"In team sports, securing aid or funding can be uniquely challenging. Often, preference is given to individual athletes, creating a hurdle for players like me who have contributed to a team, especially when a team already boasts a substantial roster, as is the case with our 28-player squad. Achieving recognition becomes an uphill battle under such circumstances," Alen stated.

Despite financial limitations and limited resources, Alen's dedication led him to forego formal education, with football becoming the central focus of his life from a young age. Regrettably, his dreams were disrupted by an untimely injury, exacerbated by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My surgery was successful, but upon returning home for recovery, the Covid lockdown was imposed, severely restricting my ability to pursue my passion. Since then, I've faced a series of challenges, including limited opportunities, club disputes, and recurring injuries," Alen disclosed.

His most recent setback, a severe knee injury sustained while playing in West Bengal, has left him incapacitated and in urgent need of medical treatment. As a desperate measure, Alen has initiated a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of raising funds to facilitate his treatment and pave the way for his return to the football field.

"The greatest obstacle I face now is a severe injury to my left knee. I've suffered a PCL, ACL, and ligament tear, necessitating immediate surgery. Without this procedure, even walking properly becomes a daunting task, let alone resuming my professional football career," Alen wrote on the Milap dot org website, reaching out to supporters.

Alen's determination remains unshaken, even in the face of hardships and the support from his wife helps him to continue to do so. "Just as I was on the cusp of realizing my dream of representing the Senior National team, numerous obstacles emerged, including debilitating injuries and the critical health condition of my daughter, who required hospitalization. These events imposed significant financial strain on me, forcing a pause on my footballing journey. Nonetheless, I am resolute in my refusal to abandon my ambition of representing India," he talks firmly.

Alen Deory with his kids(Image via Alen)

In his efforts to support his family, Alen has embraced football wherever opportunities arise, channeling his earnings towards their well-being and demonstrating a selfless commitment to their welfare. Despite his endeavors, securing a stable club and surmounting financial hurdles remains an imposing challenge.



"When a player holds a contract with a club, their position is secure. Unfortunately, my injury during the ISL occurred as my contract was nearing its end. Obtaining government support in my region is quite challenging. I reached out to the government and had the privilege of meeting Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to personally hand him a letter. He assured me of his attention, yet I've been waiting, and I continue to wait," Alen lets out a sigh.

Now in dire need of employment, Alen expressed, "I am not in search of a high-profile position, but a modest one that can provide financial stability. I hold hope that the government will extend their assistance, as they have for other athletes. Furthermore, I appeal to senior players across various sports, not just football, to stand by me during this testing period."

In the challenging realm of team sports, where individual athletes often receive more support, Alen's struggle for recognition underscores the necessity of a collective endeavor to uplift talented players like him. With a track record encompassing Shillong Lajongs, North East United FC, and Mumbai City FC, Alen Deory has represented India across different age groups, reflecting his unwavering dedication to the sport and his nation.

As Alen Deory's heartfelt plea resonates throughout the sports community, it highlights the urgent requirement for support systems that nurture and elevate promising talents from all walks of life. His story serves as a vivid reminder that a collaborative effort can be the driving force in transforming aspirations into reality.

To help Alen: Help Alen Deory