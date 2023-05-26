Albion FC technical secretary proposes friendly against Mohun Bagan

Juan Alvarez, the technical secretary of Uruguayan club Albion FC, proposed a friendly match against ATK Mohun Bagan via his twitter handle on Friday. "We really want to visit India and meet our friends and brothers from @Mohun_Bagan @atkmohunbaganfc," the tweet read.

We really want to visit India 🇮🇳and meet our friends and brothers from @Mohun_Bagan @atkmohunbaganfc



How nice it would be to organize a friendly "duel of giants" between Mariners vs "Pioneros" @albion_uy@MbcOfficial @MohunBaganFans @ArmyMariners @IndSuperLeague @IndianFootball — Juan Alvarez (@JuanAlvarezFR) May 25, 2023

Albion FC, founded back in 1891, is one of the oldest football clubs in the world. The side currently plies their trade in Uruguay's second division, the Uruguayan Segunda Division.

Alvarez, interestingly, is the ambassador of the 'Club of Pioneers', a global network amongst the oldest football clubs across the world. Founded by the world's oldest club Sheffield FC, this elite list also includes India's Mohun Bagan, alongside Albion FC.

"How nice it would be to organize a friendly 'duel of giants' between Mariners vs 'Pioneros' @albion_uy," Alvarez's tweet further read.

Soon to be names as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Mariners lifted their maiden Indian Super League title in March after defeating Bengaluru FC in the final. Moreover, the side also secured a berth in the AFC Cup preliminary playoffs after beating Hyderabad FC in a one-off match.T



