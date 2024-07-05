ISL Transfers: Alberto Rodriguez to Mohun Bagan, Mobashir returns to Jamshedpur

Alberto Rodriguez, the formidable Spanish center back, has joined Jose Molina's squad at Mohun Bagan Super Giants, signing a lucrative two-year contract.

His arrival follows closely on the heels of Scottish defender Thomas Aldred, as Mohun Bagan looks to fortify their defensive capabilities for the upcoming season.

In a statement to the MB SG media team, coach Jose Molina praised Rodriguez's strengths, emphasizing his defensive solidity and attacking prowess. "Alberto is a center back who combines defensive grit with a flair for initiating attacks," Molina remarked.



"His two-footed ability and leadership were instrumental in Persib Bandung's championship triumph, and I'm delighted he's chosen to join us early in the transfer window," he added.

Rodriguez himself expressed enthusiasm for the move, citing Mohun Bagan's passionate fanbase and their recent successes in the Indian Super League. "I've followed ISL matches closely for years," Rodriguez stated. "Witnessing Mohun Bagan's championship-winning campaign last season was impressive. However, it was the fervor of the Green Maroon supporters that truly captured my attention. Playing in front of such passionate fans always brings out my best performances."

"My primary objective," Rodriguez continued, "is to defend our championship title and pursue further silverware in every competition we enter. I look forward to contributing to Mohun Bagan's continued success and bringing joy to our supporters."

Jamshedpur’s prodigal son Mobashir returns to the Men of Steel

Mobashir Rahman, the talented 26-year-old midfielder, has returned to his home club Jamshedpur and is set to play for two seasons with a performance based extension for another.

Mobashir was a vital cog in Jamshedpur FC's triumphant ISL Shield winning campaign in 2021-22. His impressive performances yielded in 2 goals and 4 assists previously for the Men of Steel.

Mobashir Rahman's return to his hometown club was emotional as he exuded joy and commitment and said, “Rejoining Jamshedpur FC is an honour and privilege to represent my motherland once again. I'm thrilled to be back at the Furnace, where my ISL journey began. I'm committed to delivering my best performances and making my family, the fans, and Jamshedpur proud. I'm indebted to Coach Khalid Jamil for placing his trust in me, and I aim to justify his faith by continuously striving for excellence under his leadership.”

“I welcome Mobashir Rahman back. As a local lad and product of the Tata Football Academy, this move holds great significance. I've watched him grow and develop as a player, and this season presents a crucial opportunity for him to shine. Although a young player, he now has ISL experience under his belt and hence have high expectations. He'll need to push himself to the limit to earn his place in the team and prove his worth to the club, as there's stiff competition in his position” said Head Coach Khalid Jamil.

Mobashir Rahman homecoming signifies more than just a boost to the team's midfield depth.