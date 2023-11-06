AFC Champions League: Al Hilal SFC defeats Mumbai City FC

Al Hilal SFC triumphed over Mumbai City FC with a 2-0 victory at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Monday. Mumbai City FC started the game with determination, and it was evident right from the kickoff. The Islanders pushed forward, with Pereyra Diaz receiving a through ball from Rahul Bheke, putting Mumbai City FC in a promising position early in the match. However, the Al Hilal defense stood strong and cleared the threat.

A corner awarded to Mumbai City FC gave them another opportunity, but Al Hilal's defense was equally resolute, clearing the danger. The game continued to ebb and flow, with both teams eager to make their mark. Al Hilal SFC gradually gained momentum and began to assert themselves with successive attacks. They earned a corner, which was taken by Neves. Although the initial clearance looked promising for Mumbai, the ball fell to Al Dawsri, who unleashed a shot just wide of the target. The first half ended with the score level, setting the stage for an intriguing second half.

However, the second half brought a major turning point in the match as Mehtab Singh of Mumbai City FC was shown a red card for a foul on Neves in the 54th minute. Reduced to 10 men, Mumbai faced a daunting task to hold off the strong Al Hilal side. In the 61st minute, Michael of Al Hilal SFC broke the deadlock with a fantastic header. His goal put Al Hilal in the lead. Despite the odds, Mumbai City FC showed resilience and determination. Phurba Lachenpa made a crucial save, denying Mitrovic's powerful shot.



As the clock wound down, Mumbai City FC was just one goal down with under five minutes of regulation time to go. The possibility of a late equalizer hung in the air, but time was running out. In the 89th minute, Mitrovic delivered the final blow for Al Hilal SFC, scoring from a set piece. With that goal, Al Hilal secured a 2-0 victory. The full-time whistle marked the end of an enthralling contest. Despite the defeat, Mumbai City FC displayed commendable effort, especially after losing a player early in the second half. Al Hilal SFC emerged as the victors, showcasing their quality and taking all three points.