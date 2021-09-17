Football
Footballer Akash Mukherjee plays league match just hours after father's death
A young footballer from Kolkata, Akash Mukherjee, played in a Calcutta Football League match just hours after his father's unfortunate demise.
Having learnt about his father's death at 8 am in the morning, Mukherjee decided to go ahead and play in his club, Peerless', match against Tollygunge Agragami at the East Bengal ground in the afternoon.
To make things worse, Akash Mukherjee injured himself during the match but continued to play on and helped his side to a 6-2 victory. He went straight to the crematorium after the match to perform the last rites.
"We never imagined he would turn up. But he was determined to play. Out of respect for his willingness to play, we named him in the playing XI," said Peerless' coach Subrata Bhattacharya to TV 9 News.