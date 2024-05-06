Indian national team defender Akash Mishra to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to ACL tear

Mumbai City FC's defensive lineup faces a significant setback as left-back Akash Mishra will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June as per a report from Khel Now.

The 22-year-old, a pivotal figure for both his club and the Indian national team, suffered an unfortunate ACL tear during a recent match in the ongoing ISL season.

Akash Mishra: Everyone will show their levels but real levels will be revealed of only those who stand here.pic.twitter.com/q7tSBojF0O — Hari (@Harii33) May 5, 2024

Mishra, who has been instrumental in Mumbai City FC's defensive strategies, will now undergo surgery to address the injury, ruling him out of action for the foreseeable future.



His absence not only leaves a void in the defensive structure of Mumbai City FC but also poses challenges for the Indian national team as they gear up for crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The talented fullback has consistently showcased his prowess, securing two Indian Super League titles with both Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC, and adding to his accolades a league Shield with Mumbai City FC.