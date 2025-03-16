I-League: Relegation Battle heats up as Aizawl FC triumph, Rajasthan United crush Shillong Lajong

The I-League relegation and title race saw major shake-ups on March 16, 2025, as Aizawl FC earned a crucial 2-0 victory over Delhi FC to boost their survival chances, while Rajasthan United FC thrashed Shillong Lajong 4-0, delivering a severe blow to Lajong’s fading title aspirations.

Aizawl Earn Crucial Victory in Relegation Battle Against Delhi FC

Aizawl FC secured a vital 2-0 win over Delhi FC in their I-League encounter at the Mahilpur Football Stadium, boosting their survival hopes while leaving Delhi FC in deep trouble at the bottom of the table.

Lalbiakdika (40’, 77’) netted twice to propel Aizawl FC to victory, lifting them to 19 points from as many matches. Delhi FC, with just 13 points from 19 games, remain rock bottom and six points away from safety.

Aizawl dominated proceedings from the start and could have put the game to bed early but were let down by inefficient finishing. Lalthankhuma’s header narrowly missed the target, while Laltlanzova failed to capitalize on a goalkeeping blunder inside the six-yard box.

The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Lalbiakdika seized on a poor clearance, skillfully beating his marker before firing a precise shot into the near post. He sealed the victory in the 76th minute, rounding the substitute goalkeeper and slotting home.

Despite Delhi’s late attempts to salvage something, Aizawl remained in control, dealing a major blow to Delhi FC’s survival hopes.

Rajasthan United Rout Shillong Lajong in Jaipur

Rajasthan United FC delivered a crushing 4-0 defeat to Shillong Lajong at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium, significantly denting the visitors’ I-League title aspirations.

Goals from Abhash Thapa (45+2’), Martand Raina (50’), Seiminmang Manchong (54’), and Pranjal Bhumij (76’) secured a commanding win for Rajasthan United. With this victory, Rajasthan climbed to fifth place with 27 points from 19 matches, while Shillong Lajong, now in seventh place with 26 points, saw their title hopes fade further.

Lajong, desperate for redemption after a humiliating 1-6 loss to Churchill Brothers, struggled to make an impact. Rajasthan took control as the game progressed, with Thapa breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time after latching onto Manchong’s well-timed pass.

The hosts extended their lead early in the second half, as Raina and Manchong capitalized on successive corners delivered by captain Alain Oyarzun. Bhumij put the final nail in Lajong’s coffin in the 76th minute, calmly finishing past the goalkeeper to complete the rout.

With this win, Rajasthan not only avenged their 0-8 defeat in the reverse fixture but also kept their mathematical title hopes alive.