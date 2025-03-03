I-League: Aizawl FC stun SC Bengaluru, Shillong Lajong edge Gokulam Kerala

Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong FC secured crucial victories on Monday, March 3, 2025, in the I-League 2024-25, each scripting dramatic wins away from home.

Aizawl FC came from behind to defeat Sporting Club Bengaluru 2-1 at the Bangalore Football Stadium, ending the hosts' five-match unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC edged past Gokulam Kerala FC 4-3 in a pulsating, high-scoring encounter at the EMS Corporation Stadium, with an injury-time winner sealing all three points.

Aizawl FC keep hopes alive with stunning comeback

Sporting Club Bengaluru 1 (Henry Kisseka 28’ p’) lost toAizawl FC 2 (Lalawmpuia Sailo 70’, Lalrinzuala 75’)

Aizawl FC delivered a fighting performance to overturn a first-half deficit and claim a vital 2-1 win over Sporting Club Bengaluru. The win, however, did little to improve their league standing, as they remain 11th with 16 points from 17 games, just above bottom-placed Delhi FC. SC Bengaluru, on the other hand, remain in ninth place with 17 points from as many matches.

The home side dominated early proceedings and took the lead in the 28th minute when Henry Kisseka converted a penalty, sending goalkeeper Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar the wrong way. Despite Bengaluru's resolute defending, Aizawl turned the game on its head in a five-minute burst in the second half.

Substitute Lalawmpuia Sailo struck the equalizer in the 70th minute, rifling a powerful left-footed strike from the edge of the box. Just five minutes later, another substitute, Lalchhanhima Sailo, delivered a pinpoint cross from the left flank, allowing Lalrinzuala to ghost in behind the defense and nod home the winner. The result brought an end to SC Bengaluru’s impressive unbeaten run and handed Aizawl a much-needed confidence boost in their fight to avoid relegation.

Shillong Lajong edge Gokulam Kerala in seven-goal thriller

Gokulam Kerala FC 3 (Thabiso Brown 9’, 54’, Mashoor Shereef 88’)lost toShillong Lajong FC 4 (Phrangki Buam 14’, 50’, Marcos Rudwere 85’, Renan Paulino 90+5’)

Shillong Lajong FC emerged victorious in a breathtaking 4-3 contest against Gokulam Kerala FC, scoring a dramatic injury-time goal to snatch all three points. The win propelled Lajong to fifth in the standings, while Gokulam Kerala’s slump continued as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

The match was a rollercoaster ride, with Gokulam striking first in the ninth minute through Thabiso Brown’s well-taken lob over goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar. However, Shillong Lajong responded swiftly, as Phrangki Buam volleyed home Treimiki Lamurong’s cross to level the score just five minutes later.

Buam then put Shillong ahead in the 50th minute, finishing off a slick move initiated by Lamurong. But Gokulam fought back again, with Brown heading in a near-post corner in the 54th minute to restore parity.

As the game entered its final moments, Shillong Lajong regained the lead in the 85th minute through Marcos Rudwere’s clinical finish, only for Mashoor Shereef to equalize three minutes later with a towering header. The drama wasn’t over yet, as Renan Paulino curled a sublime free-kick into the far corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, sealing a remarkable victory for the visitors.

Gokulam Kerala desperately pushed forward in search of another equalizer, even sending their goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh up for a last-minute corner. Shillong nearly added a fifth on the counter, but Buam squandered an open-goal chance. Nonetheless, Lajong held firm to take home a priceless three points from Kozhikode.

Both matches delivered high drama and decisive moments, further intensifying the race for survival and mid-table supremacy in the I-League 2024-25.