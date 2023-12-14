ISL Milestone: Aimen and Azhar create history as first-ever twins to grace the starting XI

Azhar and Aimen, the twins from Kerala Blasters have etched their names in history as the first-ever twins to start a game in the Indian Super League. Hailing from Lakshadweep and making waves through the Kerala Blasters academy, Aimen and Azhar have showcased their talent on the pitch this season.

Aimen, known for his versatility, predominantly takes on the roles of a left winger and a left midfielder, occasionally venturing into the opponent's box. On the other hand, Azhar exhibits his skills as a box-to-box midfielder, with the ability to adapt to a more creative role when needed.

Originally from Lakshadweep, the twins relocated to Kerala for their schooling, where they seized the opportunity during trials for the Kerala Blasters U15 team. Transitioning from Don Bosco FA to the Kerala Blasters, Aimen and Azhar steadily climbed the ranks, ultimately earning their spots to represent the yellow brigade.



In the current ISL season, Aimen has showcased his prowess in 9 games, while Azhar has contributed to 4 matches. Their journey has not been confined to the ISL alone; both players have made significant contributions in the Developmental League, Durand Cup and Next Gen Cup.

For a club that has faced consistent criticism for not featuring enough Kerala-born players, today marks a significant change as the Blasters field an all-Malayali midfield. This move includes a total of four academy graduates in the starting lineup, a rarity in the ISL. Furthermore, the impact of Kerala Blasters' commitment to youth development is evident with two more academy graduates listed among the substitutes.