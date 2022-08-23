AIFF writes to FIFA seeking suspension revocation after SC decision

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday, wrote to FIFA asking them to "reconsider their decision of suspending AIFF." This development comes a day after the Supreme Court passed an order to completely repeal the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed to run the national body.

"It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF's daily affairs," wrote the AIFF Acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar in a letter to FIFA secretary Fatima Samoura.

The letter further added that since the conditions set by FIFA in the letter of suspension have been met, the global body and the bureau should reconsider their decision of suspending AIFF for smooth running of football in India.

"We request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF. Since the conditions set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand satisfied, we request that a order to that effect be passed at the earliest for the AIFF to continue with the smooth running of football in India," the letter read.

FIFA had suspended AIFF on 15th August earlier this month. This suspension had threatened to snatch away India's hosting rights for the upcoming 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

