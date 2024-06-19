AIFF conducts a workshop on the PoSH Act at the Football House in Delhi.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) at the Football House in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18th June 2024.

The workshop was attended by the Executive Committee members of the AIFF, the representatives of the Member/State Associations, and staff at the Football House.



Ms. Preeti Pahwa from eMinds Legal, Gurgaon headed the session covering all the important provisions and pointers of the important provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 along with the new AIFF Policy on Prohibition, Prevention, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (AIFF PoSH Policy).

AIFF conducted a workshop on PoSH in Football House#IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BVfhBQxpgV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2024

Later, the AIFF Acting Secretary General, Mr. M Satyanarayan, thanked Ms. Pahwa and all participants for the successful conduct of the session.



In May 2024, Mr. M Satyanarayan officially announced the AIFF PoSH Policy, which will ensure a safe and inclusive environment within the football community.



Talking about the policy Mr. Satyanarayan said, “ It is essential, especially for our junior and women’s teams. We feel all stakeholders in various positions must be fully aware of the PoSH policy,” he said”.



The Wrestlers v/s Brij Bhusan case had taken India by storm, with the WFI President accused and convicted on charges of sexual harassment.



In India, a total of 45 reports regarding sexual harassment have emerged from 24 government-operated sports institutes between 2010 and 2020, according to the right to information (RTI) requests.