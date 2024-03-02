AIFF women's committee holds talks about hiring coaches for Indian teams

The women's committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held talks about recruiting new coaches for Indian teams and the appointment of more ‘A’ and ‘B’ licensed coaches, especially for goalkeepers.



The committee also recommended the celebration of Women’s Day and the organisation of virtual workshops.

The committee also assessed the performances of various women’s national teams and domestic leagues being held in the country, such as the Khelo India Women’s League and the Indian Women’s League.

The Indian age-group women's teams delivered sterling performances recently.

At the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship in Dhaka, India was declared joint-winner, while the senior women's team secured a runner-up finish in the Turkish Women's Cup.

In the opening encounter of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship, India got off to a traffic start as it beat Bhutan 7-0.

“The women’s senior national team didn’t have the opportunity to get international exposure for many months. There are plans to give the team more frequent exposure in the near future,” said acting secretary general Satyanarayan.

“In light of these achievements and with various international competitions underway, the ‘Khelo India’ Women’s Football League continues to serve as a beacon of progress," he added.