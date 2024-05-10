'We feel unsafe in such an organization'-AIFF women employee in a letter to the Complaints Comittee

A women employee who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her colleague in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has now written a letter to the AIFF Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) alleging that she is being targeted again with her personal information being leaked out as per Tribue India.

In the letter, the woman, a senior AIFF functionary herself, has mentioned three high ranking and influential people working inside the association responsible for leaking her personal details.

The sexual harassment complaint was filed back in February but little was done by the ICC after the victim did not file an official complaint in return for assurances of safeguards being put in place for her.

On May 4, a video detailing her personal information got leaked on to the internet and the letter says that despite several attempts to reach the AIFF Secretariat, she did not receive any response.

The latest development is further indication of the lack safety for women in workplaces and how little to no accountability is maintained.

"I requested the ASG today to take action and get my video deleted by today evening, no action has been taken by him so far. He is giving me false hopes that we will do something, will talk to the advocate etc. I do not believe that," she mentions in the letter.



"We feel unsafe in such an organization, where personal and confidential data can be released, anything can happen. I also feel unsafe and threatened outside the office by these people for whatever has been happening. I am being targeted internally and being harassed continuously being a woman employee,” she wrote.