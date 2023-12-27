AIFF ropes in ex-England World Cupper Sinclair for India's Asian Cup campaign

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) roped in Trevor Sinclair, who played for England at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan, for India's campaign in the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.



The decision to get Sinclair on board came at the request of the chief coach of India, Igor Stimac.

In the run-up to the Asian Cup, the Indian squad will assemble in Doha on December 30. However, there will be very little time to train as a squad ahead of the marquee event.

India will begin its Asian Cup campaign against Australia on January 13. It will play Uzbekistan (January 18) and Syria (January 23) in the remaining two group games.

According to a Times of India report, Sinclair, a UEFA A qualified coach, will work with India's full-backs and help with improving their set-piece drills.

Sinclair, a former Westham United (1998-2003) and Manchester City (2003-2007) player, has previously had a stint with Dubai-based Go Pro Sports as head coach for the youth teams. He was also the assistant manager at Lancaster City FC (Northern Premier League), coached by former QPR teammate Darren Peacock, and head coach at Orange Soccer.

Sinclair, a versatile winger, made 12 appearances for England. At the 2002 World Cup, he played four matches. Before his graduation to the senior team, he played for England’s U21 team 14 times.

He retired from football in 2008 due to a knee injury.