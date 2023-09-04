Armando Colaco to be nominated for Dronacharya award

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to nominate domestic coaching stalwart Armando Colaco for the Dronacharya (Lifetime) award, the highest sporting honour for coaches in the country.

According to a Times of India report, Colaco's nomination is at the final stage and waiting for approval from the federation's executive committee before it forwards his name to the sports ministry for consideration.

Colaco, 70, is one of India's most successful domestic coaches. The former Dempo Sports Club coach won the National Football League (NFL), which was later renamed the I-League, a record five times.

Between 2004 and 2012, he won almost all major trophies of Indian football. Colaco is also the first Indian coach to guide an Indian club to the semifinals of the AFC Cup, the second tier of Asian club football. He also managed East Bengal.

Colaco managed the Indian senior men's team briefly in 2011 and recorded a memorable win against Qatar.

Under Armando Colaco, Dempo SC built the greatest club dynasty in India of this century. Between 2004 & 2012 they reached AFC Cup semifinal & won Durand Cup, Super Cup, Federation Cup & a still standing record five National League/I-League titles #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/NULtFDF01L — IndianFootball_History (@IndianfootballH) January 17, 2023

But in normal circumstances, Dempo should not be eligible for the Dronacharya due to the sports ministry's ruling.



According to the sports ministry's criteria, "To be eligible for the award, the coach should have produced outstanding achievement over a period of four years, immediately preceding the year in which the award is to be given.”

Colaco’s successful years in coaching lasted till 2012 when he guided Dempo SC to its record fifth national league title. But as the ministry introduced Dronacharya (Lifetime), Colaco became eligible for the award.

In 2022, the Dronacharya (Lifetime) Award was conferred on former Air India coach Bimal Ghosh.