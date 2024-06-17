AIFF sack Igor Stimac with immediate effect

Following India's recent defeat against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and a significant drop in FIFA rankings, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to terminate the services of head coach Igor Stimac with immediate effect.

This decision comes after India's narrow 1-2 loss to Qatar on June 11, 2024, which ended their hopes of advancing to Round 3 of the World Cup qualifiers.

The defeat at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha saw India drop to 125th in the FIFA rankings, losing 5.1 points from their previous total of 1144.5, now standing at 1139.4.

Despite leading at half-time through a goal from Lallianzuala Chhangte, India was unable to maintain their advantage as Qatar scored twice in the second half.

Under Stimac's tenure, the Blue Tigers showed moments of promise but struggled with consistency in crucial matches. The loss to Qatar relegated India to third place in Group A, and they will now focus on the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Third Round qualification.

Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new head coach would be best placed to take the team forward.

A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, with the AIFF aiming to bring in a coach who can guide the team through upcoming challenges and improve their international standing.