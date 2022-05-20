AIFF President Praful Patel steps down after Supreme Court directive

All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s President Praful Patel has stepped down from his post after the Supreme Court handed over the day to day governance of matters to a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday.

In a press statement released by the AIFF, Patel has thanked the Supreme Court for "bringing finality to a long pending issue since 2017".

Serving the AIFF as President since 2009, Patel ended his tenure by saying in the statement:

"During my tenure I have had the honour of serving Indian Football. I would like to thank all stakeholders of the football family including our players -- both men and women, our State Associations, the clubs, AIFF officials, the media, the Union and State Governments, marketing partners and sponsors, and all the lovers of our beautiful game.

I am very happy that we have been able to professionalise Indian football and that we have a very strong grassroots programme which in the coming years will catapult us to the next level, and find its true place and recognition in the global map.



India has also had the honour and privilege to host the first-ever FIFA World Cup in India which was a resounding success. It brought international recognition and appreciation for the growth and popularity of football in India. I have also had the proud honour of being the Senior Vice president of the Asian Football Confederation, as well as being the first Indian representative to be duly elected to the FIFA Council with the highest number of votes."

In the meanwhile, an election for a new body will be held after July 15th and all suggestions and objections regarding the draft constitution will be heard on July 21st.



The CoA has been appointed for a temporary period till the elections are carried out.

Here are the responsibilities of the CoA in the interim period:

1.The CoA shall assist this Court and provide its inputs in the course of the present proceedings so as to facilitate the adoption of the Constitution after the objections/suggestions are considered

2. The CoA shall prepare the electoral roll/college for the purpose of conducting the elections to the Executive Committee in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, as proposed, subject to such further directions as may be issued by this Court after hearing the parties

3. The CoA shall carry out the day-to-day governance of the Federation

4. In discharging its task in terms of (3) above, the CoA would be at liberty to take the assistance of the erstwhile Committee of the Federation which has continued till the date of this order in order to facilitate decisions being taken, inter alia, on the holding of tournaments, selection of players and all other matters necessary for the proper governance of the Federation

5. The erstwhile Committee which shall forthwith hand over the charge to the CoA (vi) The CoA would be at liberty to make all appropriate arrangements, for the governance of the Federation, until elections are held.

More to follow...