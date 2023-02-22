Indian Football YouTube account hacked & deleted in a conspiracy, claims AIFF President Chaubey

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, on Wednesday, claimed a conspiracy against the national body with the federation's YouTube channel deleted.

Chaubey via a tweet alleged that the Indian Football's YouTube channel was first hacked before being deleted. He contended that this was being deliberately done to ruin the reputation of the AIFF.





"There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this," the president tweeted.

AIFF General Secretary responded by retweeting Kalyan Chaubey's tweet.

The Indian Football's YouTube channel has been missing from the video-sharing platform at least since yesterday, as per The Bridge's understanding.