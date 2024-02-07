AIFF ousts Manoranjan Bhattacharya from Technical Committee

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has undergone a reshuffle in its technical committee as per Hindustan Times, bidding farewell to East Bengal and India legend Manoranjan Bhattacharya while welcoming Bihar’s Santosh Singh, who lacks international experience as a player or coach.

Bhaichung Bhutia, who previously chaired the committee, has been invited back, but Bhattacharya's exclusion marks a significant change. Singh, although lacking international exposure, has represented Bihar in the Santosh Trophy and served as an assistant coach in the men’s inter-state competition, according to AIFF executive committee member Syed Imtiaz Hussain.

The AIFF unveils major changes for the 2024-25 season, including an early start for the Durand Cup and concurrent runs for ISL, I-League, and Super Cup.



The decision, announced in a letter dated January 31 signed by the federation’s acting secretary general M. Satyanarayan, asks Singh to join the committee until 2026. While the exact rationale behind the reshuffle remains undisclosed, the revamped committee, chaired by IM Vijayan, now includes Shabbir Ali as vice-chairman, with Bhutia, Ali, Singh, Thongam Tababi Devi, and Victor Amalraj as new members.

Furthermore, the promotion of Md Arif Ali as vice-chairman of the federation’s league committee has raised eyebrows. Hailing from Uttarakhand, a state with limited football infrastructure, Arif's elevation prompts questions about the selection process and representation within AIFF committees.

Responding to inquiries, an AIFF official attributed the appointments to "permutations and combinations." However, scrutiny persists, particularly regarding Arif's ascent within the organization.