AIFF Ex-Co member Deepak Sharma granted bail after alleged assault on women footballers

Deepak Sharma, the executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), who was arrested by Goa Police for allegedly assaulting women footballers of Khad FC, has been granted bail, on Monday. The arrest came following a complaint lodged by one of the players with Mapusa police.

Sharma, also the secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association, faces charges under sections 323, 341, and 354 A of the IPC, including causing simple hurt, wrongful restraint, and sexual harassment.

#AIFF|| Executive committee member Deepak Sharma being taken for medical examination by Mapusa police.

Sharma has been arrested for assaulting two women football players during Indian Women’s League. pic.twitter.com/VwwPoeVwEk — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) March 30, 2024

In response, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has pledged strict action, and the AIFF has directed Sharma to abstain from football-related activities pending the findings of a three-member committee. Anurag Thakur has been in communication with the Chief Minister of Goa regarding the matter.



The first incident reportedly occurred on March 24, where Sharma, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted a player and threatened her against reporting the matter. On March 28, another player was assaulted when Sharma entered their room without permission.

Sharma has denied the allegations, stating he did not harm any players. However, with the support of the Goa Football Association, the players have opted to lodge a formal complaint, leading to Sharma's re-summoning by the police.

The AIFF's committee is expected to submit its report within the next seven days. Until then, Sharma remains temporarily banned from football-related activities.

