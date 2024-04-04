AIFF holds virtual meeting with National Team Coach Igor Stimac

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened a crucial virtual meeting with India's national team coach, Igor Stimac, addressing recent remarks and plans regarding the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Stimac clarified his previous statement about potential resignation, attributing it to a response during a press conference query.

"Approximately a year ago, I expressed our ambition to progress to Round 3 of the qualifiers. Presently, we stand second in the group, with two teams advancing. Further deliberations on this matter will follow post our match against Kuwait on June 6, 2024," Stimac conveyed during the meeting.

Highlighting the significance of the impending fixture against Kuwait, Stimac emphasized its potential to propel Indian football to unprecedented heights. "The June 6 encounter holds immense importance for Indian football. A victory would significantly bolster our Round 3 qualification prospects—a historic milestone we're fully cognizant of and committed to achieving," he affirmed.



The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with Stimac acknowledging the constructive dialogue with AIFF committee members and expressing gratitude for their support in the pursuit of footballing history.

Notably, Anilkumar and Ethenpa advised the coach to maintain focus on upcoming matches, while Vijayan, Executive Committee member and Technical Committee chairman, underscored the need for unwavering support for the national team's endeavors. “I am happy that we had a good discussion with the head coach. In the World Cup qualifiers, we have two matches in hand with a chance to make Round 3 for the first time in history. It is time we focuse on the next two matches and stayed solidly behind the National Team so that they could do their best", he said.

Amidst these developments, the latest FIFA rankings revealed India's standing at 121st position, underscoring the team's ongoing journey towards global recognition and success.