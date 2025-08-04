AIFF to meet ISL club CEOs on August 7

The officials from All India Football Federation (AIFF) are all set to meet CEOs of Indian Super League clubs on 7 August, 2025 amidst the uncertainty surrounding the country's premier football tournament.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding Indian Football," the AIFF said in a statement.





The Indian football ecosystem has been left in a disarray after the 2025-26 ISL season was put on an indefinite hold earlier this year. This was due to AIFF's failure to renew the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) for ISL with its organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The MRA between the two parties is slated to cease in December later this year. The 2025-26 ISL season would well be three months in by then and hence FSDL pulled the plug.

The AIFF, on its part, had cited a Supreme Court order behind the non-renewal of MRA.

"The AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, 2025, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order," AIFF had said in a statement last month.

"Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL, renewal discussions have been in abeyance pending further directions from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," it further added.

With the ISL clubs losing out on patience and investment money, the AIFF has been caught in a pickle. The future of Indian football now hangs on the meeting on Thursday.