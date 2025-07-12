"Pending directions from Supreme Court," says AIFF after ISL suspension

A day after the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced that it is putting the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season on hold, the All India Football Federation finally broke its silence on the matter.

"The AIFF has taken note of the communication issued pertaining to the Indian Super League (ISL), by our partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), stating their inability to proceed with the forthcoming season of the ISL in the absence of clarity on FSDL’s continuing rights under a renewed contractual framework," the national federation said in a statement.

The Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the FSDL and AIFF is set to expire in December later this year, by when the new ISL season would well be in its third month.

The AIFF stated that the two parties have decided to put the league on hold in deference of a Supreme Court Order. The federation defended itself, stating they had initiated the process of negotiations with FSDL as early as November last year.

"As per the Master Rights Agreement, the All India Football Federation had, in a timely manner, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5, 2025, in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5, 2025, in Mumbai, to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the Master Rights Agreement," the statement read.

"Following these deliberations, a proposal was submitted by FSDL on March 5, 2025, to which, AIFF responded with a counter-proposal on April 21, 2025.

"Soon after, the AIFF was advised by its legal counsel that during a hearing on April 26, 2025, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India made an observation that the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement should not be done until its order.

"Consequently, based on legal advice, discussions between the AIFF and FSDL, renewal discussions have been in abeyance pending further directions from the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," it further added.





The AIFF maintained that it understands the importance of ISL for the football landscape in the country but it is required to obey the order of the Supreme Court.

"The AIFF is conscious of the importance of the ISL not only to the football structure in the country, but also to all the clubs, players, support staff, officials, and fans, and also recognises the challenges and difficulties posed due to its disruption. At the same time, AIFF respects the law of the land and the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India," said AIFF.

"The AIFF and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. We request the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim," it added.