AIFF to introduce IWL and IWL 2 Promotion System, revive Federation Cup

The All India Football Federation's League Committee convened over video conferencing on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Chaired by Mr. Lalnghinglova Hmar, the meeting addressed pivotal developments in Indian football.

Expressing condolences for the untimely demise of Sandeep Chattoo, Owner of Real Kashmir Football Club, the committee observed a moment of silence at the start of the session.

AIFF League Committee recommends promotion-relegation system for IWL



Read 👉🏼 https://t.co/UZuO9hcU0x#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8zIUbZsl6C — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 19, 2024

The committee delved into the nominations for IWL 2 from various State Associations, recommending a finalization process with a nomination deadline set for February 5, 2024. A groundbreaking decision emerged as the committee proposed the introduction of a promotion-relegation system between IWL and IWL 2, set to take effect from the 2024-25 season.



Furthermore, the committee scrutinized the proposed calendar for the AIFF Club Competitions in the 2024-25 season. Approval was granted for the Regulations of I-League 2 for the ongoing 2023-24 season.

The tentative calendar for the 2024-25 season includes notable events:

- Durand Cup: Jul 26-Aug 31

- ISL: Oct 25-April 30

- Santosh Trophy Finals: Dec 1-15

- I-League: Oct 19-Apr 30

- IWL: Oct 19-Apr 30

The historic Federation Cup might make its comeback, featuring in the 2024/25 AIFF Club Competition tentative calendar. The Federation/Super Cup is slated to span six months, starting from October 1, promising an exciting revival for Indian football enthusiasts.